Penny Lebyane to haters: I won’t lose sleep over spelling errors on Twitter

There is nothing more annoying than trying to get your point across, and then being hit by grammar Nazis who come after you about your spelling - just ask sis Penny Lebyane.

The TV personality was tweeting furiously about being delayed on a shoot when a troll pointed out that she had made a spelling mistake.

Sis was not impressed and took to social media to explain how unbothered she was by making spelling errors, and told haters where to get off.

“Lose vs Loose you know what I mean. I really don’t care hey. I type fast, the phone does what it does. I don’t lose sleep over it and my heart rate doesn’t change. I don’t think less or highly of myself because of a spelling error on Twitter. Sorry if I embarrass you,” she wrote.

She added that everyone makes mistakes and social media is “not a spelling bee”.

Sis later urged haters to go drink water and mind their own damn business.

“It (the spelling error) says nothing about my IQ or EQ, so quite frankly I’m not bothered. Angina ndaba mina. Abantu ba ya dina futhi ba ya hlupha. A ba new meetse..”

Two months ago the star told fans on social media she would no longer keep quiet or try to impress peopl.

“It’s my life, my journey, my walk, my work, my truth. I don’t need your approval of me. I accepted myself when you believed the lies about me, when I was marginalised. I mastered to stand alone. When I was rejected, I loved me,” Penny wrote on Twitter