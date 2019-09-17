'I found Kabza with his own brand': Maphorisa hits back at exploitation claims

The "king of the amapiano" wave right now DJ Maphorisa has been fighting all the negativity thrown his way.

Maphorisa, who has been hailed for being a great producer by many, has received a lot of hate for "exploiting" new amapiano sensation Kabza de Small's work.

This is not the first time that Maphorisa has had to shut down the haters to make it clear that he's not "capitalising" on Kabza's fame nor using him to ride his wave.

Showing that he was having none of that, the Scorpion King said to a hater who stated that Kabza was rocking before he was signed by him, "Listen Kabza is independent, his label is Piano Hub. You just assume things, you guys are boring".