TshisaLIVE

'I found Kabza with his own brand': Maphorisa hits back at exploitation claims

17 September 2019 - 13:16 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa claps back at haters for saying he's exploiting Kabza de Small.
DJ Maphorisa claps back at haters for saying he's exploiting Kabza de Small.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The "king of the amapiano" wave right now DJ Maphorisa has been fighting all the negativity thrown his way.

Maphorisa, who has been hailed for being a great producer by many, has received a lot of hate for "exploiting" new amapiano sensation Kabza de Small's work.

This is not the first time that Maphorisa has had to shut down the haters to make it clear that he's not "capitalising" on Kabza's fame nor using him to ride his wave.

Showing that he was having none of that, the Scorpion King said to a hater who stated that Kabza was rocking before he was signed by him, "Listen Kabza is independent, his label is Piano Hub. You just assume things, you guys are boring".

While fans explained that they used to call Kabza "The Piano King" long before Maphorisa decided to work with him and believed that all the credit should go only to Kabza, Maphorisa hit back and expressed that they both deserved the credit.

"You know why we deserve the credit because we both did a great job. The same applies to Samthing Soweto's Album".

Feeling that people aren't willing to give him the credit he deserved, Maphorisa previously took to Twitter and explained that everyone wanted a piece of Scorpion Kings' album.  

"Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous [of me] saying I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?"

With all the hate coming his way, the only thing Maphorisa plans to say going forward with all the hate is: "Bad energy stay far satan."

MORE

DJ Maphorisa flexes HARD! - 'No label would say no to me, trust'

Most people will tell you that anything that DJ Maphorisa touches turns to gold,
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

DJ Maphorisa: DJs hate me, that's cool because I'm a jack of all trades!

Why all the hate? Where is the love, DJ Maphorisa asked.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Levels! DJ Maphorisa has Wizkid and Burna Boy making amapiano!

Imagine a yanos track with Burna Boy & Wizkid?
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | DJ Maphorisa wants to sign THIS kid who has gone viral for his amazing vocals

Meet the kid that has Cassper and Maphorisa freaking out!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bonang buys Pinky Girl a BMW, and the net can't deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Idols SA twins respond to haters calling them 'ugly' TshisaLIVE
  3. Moja Love axes 'FBK Millionaires' after four episodes TshisaLIVE
  4. Lungisa Xhamela left 'gutted' by Thami Shobede's death: I thought he would be ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi and Mohale to tie the knot 'next week': Here’s everything we know TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
'Dros rapist' found guilty of raping seven-year-old
X