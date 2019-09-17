'I found Kabza with his own brand': Maphorisa hits back at exploitation claims
The "king of the amapiano" wave right now DJ Maphorisa has been fighting all the negativity thrown his way.
Maphorisa, who has been hailed for being a great producer by many, has received a lot of hate for "exploiting" new amapiano sensation Kabza de Small's work.
This is not the first time that Maphorisa has had to shut down the haters to make it clear that he's not "capitalising" on Kabza's fame nor using him to ride his wave.
Showing that he was having none of that, the Scorpion King said to a hater who stated that Kabza was rocking before he was signed by him, "Listen Kabza is independent, his label is Piano Hub. You just assume things, you guys are boring".
Listen Kabza is independent his label is Piano Hub u just assume u guys a boring https://t.co/DqIn7aFztH— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) September 17, 2019
While fans explained that they used to call Kabza "The Piano King" long before Maphorisa decided to work with him and believed that all the credit should go only to Kabza, Maphorisa hit back and expressed that they both deserved the credit.
"You know why we deserve the credit because we both did a great job. The same applies to Samthing Soweto's Album".
Feeling that people aren't willing to give him the credit he deserved, Maphorisa previously took to Twitter and explained that everyone wanted a piece of Scorpion Kings' album.
"Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous [of me] saying I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?"
We both deserve da credit u know why cause we both did a great job same to Samthing Soweto’s Album https://t.co/lzk7YUiRz7— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) September 17, 2019
With all the hate coming his way, the only thing Maphorisa plans to say going forward with all the hate is: "Bad energy stay far satan."
Bad Energy Stay Far Satan 🤗 https://t.co/KUv5Q42M6d— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) September 17, 2019