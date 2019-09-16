TshisaLIVE

Idols SA twins respond to haters calling them 'ugly'

16 September 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Fan favourites Viggy and Virginia Qwabe are clapping back at haters who say they are ugly.
Fan favourites Viggy and Virginia Qwabe are clapping back at haters who say they are ugly.
Image: Idols SA/ Twitter

Idols SA twins Viggy and Virginia have clapped back at haters who call them ugly.

In an interview with Drum magazine, Viggy and Virginia explained how they had to deal with a negative message that was doing the rounds on social media about them being too ugly for the singing competition.

"I've never seen a talented person not make it to Idols because they were called ugly. Talent counts- beauty can be bought," Virginia said as Viggy agreed.

Virginia added that beauty was relative and if you can't see the beauty in someone, it means there's something missing inside of you.

"At home, our parents, family and community give us the love we need and we have enough to share it with people who are unhappy. We were raised to love and respect people," Virginia said.

It is quite clear that the Qwabe twins ooze confidence, not only during their performance which led them to make history by both making it into the top 10 together.

 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, the twins said they could always lean on each other for support, especially when times got tough.

"This is what we want. It is what we dream about. When we wake up in the morning, the first thing we think about it music. I want to do what I love. Having my sister in the competition has been amazing. She coaches me and sometimes she looks at me like I am a master. I have loved it," Viggy added.

READ MORE

Viggy & Virginia are early favourites for Idols SA crown

"Is their mother Brenda Fassie?"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Idols SA's' top 10, and who the streets think is gonna win

Most of our favs made it
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA Viggy

'Viggy had me making all kinds of faces with that killer performance.'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Idols SA twins Viggy & Virginia have their eyes set on winning the competition

"This is what we want. It is what we dream about. When we wake up in the morning, the first thing we think about it music. I want to do what I love."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Lungisa Xhamela left 'gutted' by Thami Shobede's death: I thought he would be ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mihlali Ndamase blesses her mom with a new set of wheels TshisaLIVE
  3. Solo & Dineo finally show snippets of their white wedding TV show TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper and Carpo celebrate 19 years with bromantic vacay TshisaLIVE
  5. Vusi Nova's tribute to Thami Shobede: 'Never in my wildest dreams did I think ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X