Idols SA twins respond to haters calling them 'ugly'

Idols SA twins Viggy and Virginia have clapped back at haters who call them ugly.

In an interview with Drum magazine, Viggy and Virginia explained how they had to deal with a negative message that was doing the rounds on social media about them being too ugly for the singing competition.

"I've never seen a talented person not make it to Idols because they were called ugly. Talent counts- beauty can be bought," Virginia said as Viggy agreed.

Virginia added that beauty was relative and if you can't see the beauty in someone, it means there's something missing inside of you.

"At home, our parents, family and community give us the love we need and we have enough to share it with people who are unhappy. We were raised to love and respect people," Virginia said.

It is quite clear that the Qwabe twins ooze confidence, not only during their performance which led them to make history by both making it into the top 10 together.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, the twins said they could always lean on each other for support, especially when times got tough.

"This is what we want. It is what we dream about. When we wake up in the morning, the first thing we think about it music. I want to do what I love. Having my sister in the competition has been amazing. She coaches me and sometimes she looks at me like I am a master. I have loved it," Viggy added.