Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby
Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala was fuming after a picture of a domestic worker carrying a dog on her back like a baby went viral on social media.
The picture, posted on Facebook recently, shows the woman with a dog on her back, wrapped in a blanket.
The caption which accompanied it thanked the woman for “going the extra mile” and said the house would not be the same without her.
Bokang saw the picture and took to Twitter to slam the woman and all those who think it is “sweet”.
“Someone posted this pic of her helper and people think it’s sweet. This is heartbreaking! So degrading ... the things our grandmothers, mothers, aunts go through to put us in schools and provide for us,” she wrote.
Someone posted this pic of her helper and people think it's sweet 💔 This is heartbreaking !!! So degrading.... the things our grandmothers, mothers, aunts go through to put us in schools and provide for us 😭💔
She said the woman should have made her friends carry the dog like the domestic worker had.
“I am speechless. Totally speechless. This woman should post a picture of friends of hers that she makes carry her dog like this since she says 'my wonderful friend and helper,'" Bokang wrote.
The model and businesswoman then penned an open letter to black women, apologising for how they are treated.
“Dear black mother, we see you. We love you and we are so sorry you have to go through so much for us to have the life we have. We will continue to speak up on your behalf. We will continue to work hard and make sure all you go through is not in vain.”
Pelo yaka e bohloko , the things black parents are put through to put food on their tables...