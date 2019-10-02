Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby

Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala was fuming after a picture of a domestic worker carrying a dog on her back like a baby went viral on social media.

The picture, posted on Facebook recently, shows the woman with a dog on her back, wrapped in a blanket.

The caption which accompanied it thanked the woman for “going the extra mile” and said the house would not be the same without her.

Bokang saw the picture and took to Twitter to slam the woman and all those who think it is “sweet”.

“Someone posted this pic of her helper and people think it’s sweet. This is heartbreaking! So degrading ... the things our grandmothers, mothers, aunts go through to put us in schools and provide for us,” she wrote.