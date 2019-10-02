How a soccer field was transformed into a palace for Somhale's big day

There’s no denying that Somizi and Mohale’s traditional African wedding was a spectacular affair. The couple tied the knot at the weekend, celebrating with a host of A-listers at a lavish reception in Kibler Park, Johannesburg.

Their vision of a modern traditional wedding with a touch of elegance came to life with the help of Maureen “Nono” Skhosana of Nono Events.

Skhosana said they started discussing Somhale’s big day three months ago, and that it took about four weeks to put everything together.

From the opulent white and gold décor to the copious amounts of champagne, Skhosana and her team pulled out all the stops.