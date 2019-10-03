Gallo responds to claims it's 'to blame' for Noma Khumalo's depression

Gallo Records has hit back at reports that former Idols SA winner Noma Khumalo is suffering from depression and wanted to leave the label.

The reports, which surfaced this week on social media and on a blog online, claimed the star had been in and out of doctors' offices with depression. It further claimed that she had been struggling to get work and when she was successful had to allegedly share 20 percent of her earnings with Gallo.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, general manager at Gallo Records Rob Cowling said the reports were incorrect and Noma had told the label she was fine.

“To my knowledge this is not true. Noma can easily be contacted and has confirmed to us she is fine, and the allegations are untrue. In fact, Noma released and has been promoting her own new single since.”

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to contact Noma were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Rob also confirmed that the label had parted ways with Noma earlier this year.

“Gallo already discussed this with Noma nine months ago, and with both parties agreeing, Noma was released by Gallo from her recording contract in February this year. She has not been a Gallo recording artist for over nine months. Everything with Gallo ended amicably.”

The company slammed the reports and said it was unfair on Noma.

“It seems there are many similar incorrect allegations flying about regarding Gallo, to which we have issued statements on our website. To have Noma now dragged into more false allegations and incorrect information is bordering on slander and defamation against Gallo.

"It is also unfair to Noma, who has moved on with her career, and is no longer signed to us. She could also do without any false publicity.”