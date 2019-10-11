TshisaLIVE

Bonang confirms the end of her reality show… for good!

11 October 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang Matheba says goodbye to her reality show.
Bonang Matheba says goodbye to her reality show.
Image: Via Bonang Matheba Instagram

Go stock up on tissues while you still can because Bonang's reality show is coming to an end and the final episode is tonight.

Bonang has been slaying TV screens for more than two years with her reality show, Being Bonang.

The third season started earlier this year and is set to end on Friday.

The star has said it would be her last season of the show and even took to Twitter on Friday to tell fans “the next chapter awaits”.

Stans knew it was coming to an end but were still hoping their worst fears wouldn't be confirmed when they asked her if there was hope for a fourth season.

Bonang was frank and told them straight: finished means finished.

She said that filming the season was one of the worst working experiences of her life and she wouldn't miss it.

While fans are now in deep mourning at the confirmation, they may take comfort in knowing that Queen B has U-turned on her decision to stop the show before.

After a successful first season in 2017, B took to social media saying she would not do a second season. 

She later claimed that demand from fans led to her reconsidering and shooting another season.

The star told TshisaLIVE last year that she believed the show had won over fans because it was an honest look into her life.

“People think they know me but they really don't. With the show they get to see the other side of me, I get to meet up with friends and just have fun. Basically, they get to see me being me with the people I love.”

WATCH | Bonang buys Pinky Girl a BMW, and the net can't deal

Our cousin steals our food and borrows our money without paying us back.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang

‘It got awkward, I’m nothing like Bonang”
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Pinky Girl the DJ? Reality TV star hits back at criticism from fans

She found an ally in Penny Lebyane.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola' 'takes a break' from screens amid BCCSA complaints TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments TshisaLIVE
  4. Snakes and muthi show Jub Jub flames on 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Metro FM of 'protecting' Moshe Ndiki amid body-shaming ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X