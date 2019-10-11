Bonang confirms the end of her reality show… for good!
Go stock up on tissues while you still can because Bonang's reality show is coming to an end and the final episode is tonight.
Bonang has been slaying TV screens for more than two years with her reality show, Being Bonang.
The third season started earlier this year and is set to end on Friday.
The star has said it would be her last season of the show and even took to Twitter on Friday to tell fans “the next chapter awaits”.
Mood.....After 3 successful seasons, Being Bonang ends TONIGHT! The next chapter awaits.... 💐🥰 see you at 19:00. #BeingBonangS3 pic.twitter.com/q9pizJD4TK— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) October 11, 2019
Stans knew it was coming to an end but were still hoping their worst fears wouldn't be confirmed when they asked her if there was hope for a fourth season.
Bonang was frank and told them straight: finished means finished.
Finished. Finished. Finished. https://t.co/LHkXtODCdk— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) October 11, 2019
She said that filming the season was one of the worst working experiences of her life and she wouldn't miss it.
....making Being Bonang Season 3 was one of the worst working experiences of my life!! Glad it’s ending..... remind me to tell ya’ll why one day! ❤️— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) October 11, 2019
While fans are now in deep mourning at the confirmation, they may take comfort in knowing that Queen B has U-turned on her decision to stop the show before.
After a successful first season in 2017, B took to social media saying she would not do a second season.
No Season Two... But, a big THANK YOU to everyone's who's loved & watched my show... Means the world to me. 💕 #BeingBonang— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 29, 2017
She later claimed that demand from fans led to her reconsidering and shooting another season.
The star told TshisaLIVE last year that she believed the show had won over fans because it was an honest look into her life.
“People think they know me but they really don't. With the show they get to see the other side of me, I get to meet up with friends and just have fun. Basically, they get to see me being me with the people I love.”