Cassper is 'somewhere' in the mountains working on new music for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng

With just a couple of months until the much-awaited #FillUpRoyalBafokeng, Cassper Nyovest is “somewhere” in the mountains deriving inspiration for songs he plans to perform at the concert.

Though there were delays in announcing the next concert in the series, Cassper said #FilledUpRoyalBafokeng would be his official “homecoming”, as he hailed from the province.

After hearing news of the next FillUp, fans lost their minds, shutting down social media with comments that they couldn't wait for December 15 and that the province would come to a standstill.

With tickets ranging from R100 to R400 (golden circle), Cassper is preparing to give his fans a great show.