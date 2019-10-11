Cassper is 'somewhere' in the mountains working on new music for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng
With just a couple of months until the much-awaited #FillUpRoyalBafokeng, Cassper Nyovest is “somewhere” in the mountains deriving inspiration for songs he plans to perform at the concert.
Though there were delays in announcing the next concert in the series, Cassper said #FilledUpRoyalBafokeng would be his official “homecoming”, as he hailed from the province.
After hearing news of the next FillUp, fans lost their minds, shutting down social media with comments that they couldn't wait for December 15 and that the province would come to a standstill.
With tickets ranging from R100 to R400 (golden circle), Cassper is preparing to give his fans a great show.
Somewhere in the mountains working on music for the #FillUpRoyalBafokeng show. Do you have your tickets yet? pic.twitter.com/EVvktxgZ5l— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 9, 2019
While he has been called out for blowing his own horn, he didn't waste time giving himself more props for turning his #FillUp concerts into a success, even going as far as saying he would go down in the books as the greatest to ever “do it”.
“I just watched a clip from the Fill-Up FNB Stadium DVD and I can comfortably say I will go down as the greatest of whoever did it. I am the greatest. My team is the greatest! My fans are the greatest! God is the greatest! Just wow ... wow! No ways !! What??”
I just watched a clip from the Fill Up Fnb stadium dvd and i can comfortably say i will go down as the greatest of who ever did it. I am the greatest. My team is the greatest!!! My fans are the greatest!!! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!! JUST WOW!!! WOW!!!! NO WAYS!!!! WHAAAAAT????— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 9, 2019