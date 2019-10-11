TshisaLIVE

Cassper is 'somewhere' in the mountains working on new music for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng

11 October 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest is gearing up for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng.
Cassper Nyovest is gearing up for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

With just a couple of months until the much-awaited #FillUpRoyalBafokeng, Cassper Nyovest is “somewhere” in the mountains deriving inspiration for songs he plans to perform at the concert.

Though there were delays in announcing the next concert in the series, Cassper said #FilledUpRoyalBafokeng would be his official “homecoming”, as he hailed from the province. 

After hearing news of the next FillUp, fans lost their minds, shutting down social media with comments that they couldn't wait for December 15 and that the province would come to a standstill.

With tickets ranging from R100 to R400 (golden circle), Cassper is preparing to give his fans a great show.

While he has been called out for blowing his own horn, he didn't waste time giving himself more props for turning his #FillUp concerts into a success, even going as far as saying he would go down in the books as the greatest to ever “do it”.

“I just watched a clip from the Fill-Up FNB Stadium DVD and I can comfortably say I will go down as the greatest of whoever did it. I am the greatest. My team is the greatest! My fans are the greatest! God is the greatest! Just wow ... wow! No ways !! What??”

MORE

Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments

The couple posted a picture of themselves kissing
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper Nyovest confuses people with his outfit choice at Somhale's wedding

Cassper really missed it with this look!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Here's why Twitter FBI is adamant Cassper took Thobeka Majozi on a baecation

Has the social media leadership cracked the code again?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola' 'takes a break' from screens amid BCCSA complaints TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments TshisaLIVE
  4. Snakes and muthi show Jub Jub flames on 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Metro FM of 'protecting' Moshe Ndiki amid body-shaming ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
Hawks raid the properties of former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede
X