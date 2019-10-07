Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments
The couple posted a picture of themselves kissing
Cassper Nyovest has defended celeb couple Phelo and Moshe, after a social media user said he found a picture of the pair kissing “disgusting”.
The two have never been scared to show off their love and took to Twitter at the weekend to post the snap, ahead of their baecation.
My! My! What a weekend ahead with ma Fiancè❤️ @MosheNdiki pic.twitter.com/zjZ7N8CZhT— Phelo Bala (@PheloBala) October 4, 2019
While many fans applauded them for living their truth and serving #lovegoals, a few who were not impressed.
One follower even took to Twitter to label the pair “disgusting”.
Cassper immediately jumped to defend his friends, telling the user to “stop making other human being's lives miserable”.
“Not your mouth, not your place. Let live. All we need to do on this earth is spread love. We spend too much time commenting on other people's orientation. If you don't agree or condone, keep it moving. Words hurt, stop making other human being's lives miserable, its wrong. Please,” he wrote.
Not your mouth, not your place. Let live. All we need to do on this earth is spread love. We spend too much time commenting on other people's orientation. If you don't agree or condone, keep it moving. Words hurt, stop making other human being's lives miserable, its wrong. PLEASE https://t.co/AI9dl7VTw6— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 6, 2019
The user said he should be allowed to share his opinion, but Cassper was ready with a stinging reply.
“It's not cool bro. Gay people go through a lot just to be themselves. Words hurt, they do. You just said two people who love each are disgusting for kissing because you don't think it's normal. How are they supposed to feel after reading that? Stop being mean to people bro. Let people be.”
It's not cool bro. Gay people go through a lot JUST TO BE THEMSELVES. Words hurt, they do. You just said 2 people who love each are disgusting for kissing cos YOU don't think it's normal. How are they suppose 2 feel after reading that? Stop being mean 2 people bro. Let poeple be. https://t.co/SAm34pJfBu— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 6, 2019
He then preached about bullying.
“Stop being mean to people who did not do a single thing to you. Everyone has got serious sh*t to deal with, why add to that? Why is it so cool to be a rude and mean human being nowadays? Everybody is trying be a badass. Just hurt people trying look cool by hurting other people.”
Stop being mean to people who did not do a single thing to you. Everyone has got serious shit to deal with, why add to that? Why is it soooo cool to be a rude and mean human being nowadays? Everybody tryna be a badass. Just hurt people trying look cool by hurting other people.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 6, 2019