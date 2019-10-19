TshisaLIVE

Clement Maosa’s track with King Monada is really deep y’all

19 October 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Clement Maosa's song is deeper than you think.
Clement Maosa's song is deeper than you think.
Image: Instagram/ Clement Maosa

Watch out Maphorisa and Distruction Boyz, Clement Maosa is ready to take over the dance floors in Dezemba with his track Good Life.

The Skeem Saam actor is giving music a go and recently dropped the track with King Monada.

It's already a hit, getting more than 500,000 streams in a little over a month.

Opening up about the collab, Clement said the song was deeply personal and highlighted how people want to only be friends when you are popping.

"It highlights how people will undermine you when you have nothing and sometimes because of where you come from, but when things start happening for you and you are living a good life, they all want to associate with you," he explained.

Clement scripted and directed the music video and said he was excited to see the positive reception around the track.

WATCH | Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa drops snippets of new music video

Judging from the snippet, it's hella fire!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa: Being a villager almost ruined my happiness for life

The star opened up about embracing the good life
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Clement Maosa headed to Kilimanjaro: I'm doing it for my parents and Akhumzi & Dumi

The Skeem Saam actor is a man on a mission.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets TshisaLIVE
  2. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing TshisaLIVE
  3. The best day on radio thanks to Marah Louw: here's what happened TshisaLIVE
  4. Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  5. Zandi K on Marah Louw vs The Fergusons: I turn down gigs, I never take it ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X