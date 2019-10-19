Clement Maosa’s track with King Monada is really deep y’all
Watch out Maphorisa and Distruction Boyz, Clement Maosa is ready to take over the dance floors in Dezemba with his track Good Life.
The Skeem Saam actor is giving music a go and recently dropped the track with King Monada.
It's already a hit, getting more than 500,000 streams in a little over a month.
Opening up about the collab, Clement said the song was deeply personal and highlighted how people want to only be friends when you are popping.
"It highlights how people will undermine you when you have nothing and sometimes because of where you come from, but when things start happening for you and you are living a good life, they all want to associate with you," he explained.
Clement scripted and directed the music video and said he was excited to see the positive reception around the track.