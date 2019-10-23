WATCH | Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana's house gutted by fire

Actors Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana are grateful that they made it out alive after their house was gutted by a raging fire on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Mona shared a video of their home engulfed in flames.

“20/10/2019... We watched our home burn down and all we could think was thank God we all made it out alive. The devil may test you but God is greater than any darkness.”

The actress did not reveal how the fire had started.

Returning to Instagram on Monday, Mona posted a picture of the devastation and poured her heart out about losing her newborn baby, Amani-Amaza's ashes in the fire.

Mona and Khulu's second daughter died just seven days after she was born in 2017.

“I am in awe at the amount of loss I have experienced in my 29 years of life on this planet. Losing Amani's ashes in this fire from hell has got to be the greatest lesson of letting go I could ever have had to experience.

“What a humbling life this is... one thing I know more than anything though is that God and my angels are protecting me and my family at all times and for that I am forever grateful. Goodbye Amani-Amaza.”

Earlier this year, Mona spoke out about her heartbreaking loss on Instagram.

“Yes, on days when my heart tells me to cry, I cry. But when it tells me to rejoice, give thanks and spread love and light, I rediscover the many beautiful ways to do so. I am a testament that what seems to be made to potentially break you is actually an opportunity for you to grow to your fullest potential.”