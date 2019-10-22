TshisaLIVE

ProVerb goes back to school: 'It's never too late to start a new path of success'

22 October 2019 - 14:49 By Masego Seemela
Proverb is all about that school life.
If he's not hosting Idols SA or giving motivational talks to schoolchildren, rapper ProVerb is at school studying.

ProVerb is #goals and recently shared on Twitter that he had completed his fourth module, in between hosting the biggest singing competition in the country. 

“Module 4 done. It is never too late to get started on a new path of success. You can shape your life the way you want it to be by putting in the work on a daily basis.”

Pro is known for wearing many hats in the entertainment industry and is proof that hard work pays off. 

Considered a legend in the rap community, Pro celebrated 14 years since the release date of his debut album, The Book of ProVerb, earlier this year, and commemorated his journey in the entertainment industry. In a video at the time, he described the album as the genesis of his career. 

