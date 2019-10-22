WATCH | Masechaba Ndlovu's on a mission to equip the boy child
TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu urged "woke" people to join the movement to equip the boy child to be the solution and not the problem.
Masechaba shared on Twitter that the time has come to raise boy children to do right in society and invited concerned South Africans to join her at Willowbrae House, Pretoria, on October 26 from 9am.
While reports of gender-based violence and child abuse continue to rise in SA, Masechaba believes that the earlier boys and young men are taught what gender-based violence is, the better it will be for society.
In a video, Masechaba said: "Early childhood development is an optimal stage in the life of any human being and along with Not In My Name SA we have established a boy child programme that sets to teach the boy and the girl child on what constitutes gender-based violence."
The media personality added that the programme will also teach children how to be active citizens as opposed to being bystanders.
"I've pledged my allegiance to support five boy children through this programme. What's your pitch?"
The time has come to raise Boy children who will be part of the solution and not the problem.— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) October 21, 2019
On the 26th of October we are 'EQUIPPING THE BOY CHILD'.
Join me and @NotInMyNameSA
from 9am at Willow Brae House, Pretoria.
Join the movement via @BroThemba ☎️0824907523#NotInMyName pic.twitter.com/GYQpjqk1aN
This is not the first time that Masechaba has been vocal in the fight against women abuse.
Last year she faced criticism after confronting Babes Wodumo during a live radio interview on Metro FM about claims that she was allegedly being abused by her boyfriend, Mampintsha.
Although Babes did not confirm or deny the allegations at the time, the incident sparked outrage online and caused an intense social media debate. Mampintsha later denied the claims.
Earlier this year, Babes laid assault charges against Mampintsha after a video of him physically assaulting her went viral.
Mampintsha admitted to hitting her and later apologised to the nation for his actions. The matter was then referred to Families SA for mediation. Babes has since forgiven Mampintsha and they're back together.