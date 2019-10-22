WATCH | Masechaba Ndlovu's on a mission to equip the boy child

TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu urged "woke" people to join the movement to equip the boy child to be the solution and not the problem.

Masechaba shared on Twitter that the time has come to raise boy children to do right in society and invited concerned South Africans to join her at Willowbrae House, Pretoria, on October 26 from 9am.

While reports of gender-based violence and child abuse continue to rise in SA, Masechaba believes that the earlier boys and young men are taught what gender-based violence is, the better it will be for society.

In a video, Masechaba said: "Early childhood development is an optimal stage in the life of any human being and along with Not In My Name SA we have established a boy child programme that sets to teach the boy and the girl child on what constitutes gender-based violence."

The media personality added that the programme will also teach children how to be active citizens as opposed to being bystanders.

"I've pledged my allegiance to support five boy children through this programme. What's your pitch?"