WATCH | Lasizwe teaches Disney star some Mzansi dance moves & fans are here for it
Social media was in celebratory mode after YouTuber Lasizwe shared a video of him showing Disney star Skai Jackson a thing or two about Mzansi's dance moves.
Lasizwe and fellow vlogger Mihlali Ndamase, who are making mega moves in the world of vlogging jetted off to Atlanta earlier this week for the annual YouTube Black FanFest.
Lasizwe and Mihlali have been rubbing shoulders with the likes of beauty guru Jackie Aina and Skai Jackson at the event.
Taking to Instagram, Lasizwe shared a video of him showing Skai how to a move associated with the hit track Labantwana Ama Uber, which is currently taking the country by storm.
"I taught @skaijackson a South African dance move," he wrote.
Mihlali said being at the conference was an emotional experience for her as she "never imagined" that she'd one day get to mingle with vloggers she looked up to.
"This brought tears to my eyes, because we all started our channels for simple reasons: to share our passions with the world or just for the fun of it. Never in a million years did I think I would be sitting in a room with some of my favorite creators. I am so grateful."
Meanwhile, back home the social media streets were brimming with pride over Lasizwe and Mihlali's come up.
I’m watching Lasizwe and Mihlali’s IG stories and I’m so happy for them man. I love seeing black people win😭😭— Nompumelelo. (@PumzCantDeal) October 21, 2019
@lasizwe keeps winning, bagging and soaring despite how people have expressly hated on him. Forever moved and inspired by him😭🙌🏾♥️.— Chun-Lee👘 (@blackbird_fifz) October 22, 2019
Yoh I’m actually so happy for @lasizwe - he really went out there and made a name for himself despite the constant hate— sweeri-madhali (@NeoRapetsoa) October 22, 2019
Ugh I have no choice but to Stan 😭
I can’t stop watching this video. It’s beautiful. Lasizwe is a great ambassador for our country! Yanos are now international 🔥🇿🇦 https://t.co/AfWeEDGauv— Likho Mango (@YourfaveBhuti) October 22, 2019
Dear God— baby stallion 💎🐴 (@koopsiie_24) October 21, 2019
*whatever Mihlali said in her prayer*
Amen 🙏🏾