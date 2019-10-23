TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lasizwe teaches Disney star some Mzansi dance moves & fans are here for it

23 October 2019 - 06:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Mihlali and Lasizwe are living their best lives in the States.
Mihlali and Lasizwe are living their best lives in the States.
Image: Instagram/ Mihlali Ndamase

Social media was in celebratory mode after YouTuber Lasizwe shared a video of him showing Disney star Skai Jackson a thing or two about Mzansi's dance moves. 

Lasizwe and fellow vlogger Mihlali Ndamase, who are making mega moves in the world of vlogging jetted off to Atlanta earlier this week for the annual YouTube Black FanFest. 

Lasizwe and Mihlali have been rubbing shoulders with the likes of beauty guru Jackie Aina and Skai Jackson at the event.

Taking to Instagram, Lasizwe shared a video of him showing Skai how to a move associated with the hit track Labantwana Ama Uber, which is currently taking the country by storm. 

"I taught @skaijackson a South African dance move," he wrote.  

Mihlali said being at the conference was an emotional experience for her as she "never imagined" that she'd one day get to mingle with vloggers she looked up to. 

"This brought tears to my eyes, because we all started our channels for simple reasons: to share our passions with the world or just for the fun of it. Never in a million years did I think I would be sitting in a room with some of my favorite creators. I am so grateful." 

Meanwhile, back home the social media streets were brimming with pride over  Lasizwe and Mihlali's come up. 

LISTEN | Labantwana Ama Uber hitmakers: 'We are not promoting drugs'

Labantwana Ama Uber hitmakers are heating up Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack

The SA actor was in Israel for a production titled 'Daniel The Musical'.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

WATCH | Masechaba Ndlovu's on a mission to equip the boy child

Join Masechaba Ndlovu in her efforts to equip the boy child to be the solution, not the problem in society.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Idols SA dismisses rumours of 'violence or bullying' after Viggy's withdrawal

'Viggy and Virginia Qwabe confirm that they were not bullied in any way'
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE
  3. SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack TshisaLIVE
  4. Bassie showered with 'royal gift' to mark the end of 'Top Billing' TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo says there were 'questionable' working conditions on Lebo Mathosa ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
X