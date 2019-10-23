WATCH | Lasizwe teaches Disney star some Mzansi dance moves & fans are here for it

Social media was in celebratory mode after YouTuber Lasizwe shared a video of him showing Disney star Skai Jackson a thing or two about Mzansi's dance moves.

Lasizwe and fellow vlogger Mihlali Ndamase, who are making mega moves in the world of vlogging jetted off to Atlanta earlier this week for the annual YouTube Black FanFest.

Lasizwe and Mihlali have been rubbing shoulders with the likes of beauty guru Jackie Aina and Skai Jackson at the event.

Taking to Instagram, Lasizwe shared a video of him showing Skai how to a move associated with the hit track Labantwana Ama Uber, which is currently taking the country by storm.

"I taught @skaijackson a South African dance move," he wrote.