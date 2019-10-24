TshisaLIVE

Lerato Sengadi and friends remember HHP a year after his death

24 October 2019 - 12:43 By Kyle Zeeman
HHP died a year ago today.
HHP died a year ago today.
Image: HHP's Instagram

HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi has joined the nation in remembering the musician, a year after he took his own life at his home in Johannesburg.

The musician's suicide sent shockwaves across the country last year and tributes to the star again flooded social media on Thursday as fans reflected on the year without their hero.

Lerato took to Twitter late on Wednesday night to recount the last conversations she had with her bae.

“A year ago at this time we spoke for the very last time. The next day my life would change drastically forever. An irreplaceable piece of me would be gone forever,” she wrote.

She also shared a picture of them together, alongside lyrics from the song You and Me by Musiq Soulchild, speaking about taking on the world together.

HHP's close friend Lection also shared a touching message on Instagram, reflecting on waking up to “a very sad sad call”.

“365 days ago today I woke up to a very sad sad call urging me to get up so we (could) go to Jabba's house, only to get there and be confronted with horrific news of his passing.”

Lection said he lost not only his hero but a brother.

“I didn't just lose a hero and mentor but a brother. Thank you for believing in me and giving me a chance,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

#Jabba4Eva

A post shared by lection (@iamlection) on

Social media was also filled with messages of tribute as HHP's name topped the Twitter trends list.

MORE

Lerato Sengadi celebrates HHP: 'I miss you deeply but today I celebrate'

'Less stress, more champagne' in memory of hip hop legend, HHP.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

HHP to be remembered at a memorial lecture in Mahikeng this weekend

Jabba would be turning 39 on September 14.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lerato Sengadi pens heartfelt note to her 'sister in loss' Letshego Zulu

Lerato Sengadi is grateful for Letshego's support since HHP died.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Labantwana Ama Uber hitmakers: 'We are not promoting drugs' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Black Coffee in studio with Kelly Rowland and Da Capo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
'Trials and tribulations' -Five quotes from Mmusi Maimane’s resignation speech
X