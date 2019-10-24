Lerato Sengadi and friends remember HHP a year after his death

HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi has joined the nation in remembering the musician, a year after he took his own life at his home in Johannesburg.

The musician's suicide sent shockwaves across the country last year and tributes to the star again flooded social media on Thursday as fans reflected on the year without their hero.

Lerato took to Twitter late on Wednesday night to recount the last conversations she had with her bae.

“A year ago at this time we spoke for the very last time. The next day my life would change drastically forever. An irreplaceable piece of me would be gone forever,” she wrote.