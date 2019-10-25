TshisaLIVE

Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died

25 October 2019 - 14:05 By Kyle Zeeman
Andile Gumbi died on Friday in an Israeli hospital.
Andile Gumbi died on Friday in an Israeli hospital.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

A week after suffering a cardiac arrest in Israel, former The Lion King and Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi has died, Mzansi Magic confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Friday. 

"On behalf of Mrs Gumbi and family, it is with profound sadness that we share the news that our beloved Andile passed away this morning. Andile received the best medical care possible. 

"We request that the family be given space to grieve and that their privacy be respected in this very difficult time. The family will make a statement at the appropriate time," a statement on behalf of the family read.

The actor was rushed to an Israeli hospital in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest last week. 

Andile was performing in a production called Daniel The Musical in the country at the time.

The production confirmed that his wife had flown out to be at his side.

The actor, dancer, singer and model was known for his role as Zweli Ntshangase (Ngubane) in Isibaya and as the adult Simba in Disney's musical The Lion King.

Andile's death sent shockwaves across the country, with hundreds pouring onto social media to pay tribute to the actor.

SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack

The SA actor was in Israel for a production titled 'Daniel The Musical'.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Actor Andile Gumbi talks about the creation of a 'reimagined' King Kong

Stepping into the life of legendary yet troubled boxer, Ezekiel 'King Kong' Dlamini, 60 years after iconic musical King Kong made its debut has been ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi Magic slams Idols SA 'vote-rigging' claims after Virginia's elimination TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki Mazwai: Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang TshisaLIVE
  4. Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X