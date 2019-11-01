Clint Brink recounts surviving a hectic car crash
Actor Clink Brink has reflected on a traumatic car accident which left him suffering from serious whiplash that resulted in him not being able to sleep properly for a month.
After being involved in a car crash in August, Clint was sleep-deprived and left with a painful rib cage, neck and back.
“On 31 August while driving to a function I was involved in an accident where a guy T-boned me. His car was written off, so needless to say he was driving at a high speed to have caused that amount of damage.”
When he got out of his car Clint thought everything was fine, but he later found out that his injuries were much more serious than he thought.
“The truth is I was not [fine]. I suffered a pretty heavy whiplash that had me not able to sleep for a month. My rib cage, my neck and my back. I couldn’t breathe deeply without my rib cage and back spasming.”
The actor said the spasms came with hectic headaches.
“The spasms were coupled with headaches which I never suffer from, which led me to contact our Body Stress Release practitioner, Kathy Heapy. The non-invasive procedure taps into the body’s own potential to heal itself.”
Clint said he recovered after treatment and was finally able to sleep again.
