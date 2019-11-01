TshisaLIVE

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died

01 November 2019 - 07:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Radio personality Xolani Gwala had battled colon cancer.
Radio personality Xolani Gwala had battled colon cancer.
Image: Supplied/ 702

Seasoned radio personality Xolani Gwala has died, his family confirmed on 702 on Friday morning. 

Gwala had been battling with colon cancer prior to his death.

The radio veteran announced in 2017 that he would be off-air as he fought the disease.

It was revealed by 702 station manager in July last year that Xolani was officially in remission and was recovering well.

He returned to the airwaves in August last year for a short time where he thanked his friends, family and fans for their supports.

During an interview on SABC’s Morning Live show in August last year, Gwala described fighting the disease as "hell". 

Gwala underwent several operations and six cycles of chemotherapy and at the time said he was in remission. 

“The lesson is to be grateful‚” said Gwala‚ explaining that he was thankful for his family‚ friends and doctors - and the ability to afford the treatment he was given.

Shocked fans flooded social media with tributes to the star on Friday morning.

