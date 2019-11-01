I am a nicer guy today than I was two or three years ago, says AKA

AKA has reflected on his career so far and claimed that he is a much nicer guy than he was two or three years ago.

The star told media at a press conference for his AKA Orchestra eThekwini concert on Wednesday that he had been humbled by life.

In a video posted by Lindokuhle Mkhize from the event, the rapper said much of the change has come from being a dad.

“I am a nicer guy today than I was two or three years ago. That is because I became a father and so forth. All the mistakes I have made have happened in public, I am under their scrutiny,” he said, adding that he doesn't enjoy taking pictures with people.