Xolani Gwala steps out at 702 event, after beating colon cancer

23 July 2018 - 13:44 By Karishma Thakurdin
Radio personality Xolani Gwala is getting stronger each day.
Just two weeks after it was confirmed that Xolani Gwala was in remission after putting on a fierce fight against colon cancer for nine months, the radio personality made his first public appearance at the 702 Walk the Talk on Sunday. 

Xolani was all smiles and seemed to be in good spirits when he took a selfie with 702 colleague, Aki Anastasiou. 

Aki shared the picture on Twitter and said that seeing Xolani made his day. 

Earlier this month 702 station manager Thabisile Mbete confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Xolani, who revealed his battle with colon cancer in September last year was officially in remission. 

"Xolani is in remission and is back at home recovering from his last operation. We are all looking forward to having him back on the station once he has recovered." 

Xolani's wife, Peggy Sue Khumalo told 702 that as a family they were grateful to God for the miracle, his medical team and the public for the overwhelming support over the ten-month battle. 

"We want to take a moment first to thank each and everyone of you for your love, prayers, healing light, support, comments, stories, goodies, emails... the list seems endless. We were completely overwhelmed the past 10 months by the sheer magnitude of love, caring, prayers and thoughtfulness that you have shown us." 

