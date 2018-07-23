Xolani Gwala steps out at 702 event, after beating colon cancer

Just two weeks after it was confirmed that Xolani Gwala was in remission after putting on a fierce fight against colon cancer for nine months, the radio personality made his first public appearance at the 702 Walk the Talk on Sunday.

Xolani was all smiles and seemed to be in good spirits when he took a selfie with 702 colleague, Aki Anastasiou.

Aki shared the picture on Twitter and said that seeing Xolani made his day.