TshisaLIVE

KB is not the problem here - 8 reactions to Lebo Mathosa’s biopic

07 November 2019 - 09:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress and musician KB Motsilanyane was cast as Lebo Mathosa in 'Dream: The Lebo Mathosa' story.
Actress and musician KB Motsilanyane was cast as Lebo Mathosa in 'Dream: The Lebo Mathosa' story.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

Social media went into chaos mode on Wednesday with the premiere of Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story, with many slamming the production.

The show, based on the life of the star, premiered on BET Africa and was immediately under the microscope from social media users.

The production had got tongues wagging when its creators announced last month that Lebo would be played by KB Motsilanyane and Bahumi Madisakwane. Bahumi would play the younger version of Lebo, while KB would play the star as an adult.

Fans were not impressed by the casting but that was the least of their problems when the show aired on Wednesday.

While some enjoyed the first episode of the series, many criticised it for poor execution and excluding Lebo's Boom Shaka days.

Here are just some of the reactions:

 

Let's forget it ever existed

Why KB?

It's not KB's fault

Where is Boom Shaka?

Low budget? In 2019? Nah, fam

Why not air it on Moja Love?

Just trash

Can we please support local?

LISTEN | KB on Lebo Mathosa biopic backlash: I wanted to tell her story not be her

KB Motsilanyane says she understands Lebo Mathosa even more now that she played her role.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Kelly K on Lebo Mathosa biopic, love & claiming back her power through music

'Whatever they sweep under the rug will come to light'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Somizi praises Bahumi for Lebo Mathosa gig: I’ll be cheering from the sidelines

He recounted the moment Lebo first met Bahumi as a little girl and how the star loved her like her own child.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet TshisaLIVE
  2. Robert Marawa on Xolani Gwala: 'I arrived at the hospital and I saw a person ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Gugu Zuma-Ncube: People treat me differently because I am Jacob Zuma's daughter TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Shona Ferguson teases fans with 'Kings of Joburg' and SK Khoza is on it TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'disgusting' Springboks tweet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X