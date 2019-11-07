KB is not the problem here - 8 reactions to Lebo Mathosa’s biopic

Social media went into chaos mode on Wednesday with the premiere of Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story, with many slamming the production.

The show, based on the life of the star, premiered on BET Africa and was immediately under the microscope from social media users.

The production had got tongues wagging when its creators announced last month that Lebo would be played by KB Motsilanyane and Bahumi Madisakwane. Bahumi would play the younger version of Lebo, while KB would play the star as an adult.

Fans were not impressed by the casting but that was the least of their problems when the show aired on Wednesday.

While some enjoyed the first episode of the series, many criticised it for poor execution and excluding Lebo's Boom Shaka days.

Here are just some of the reactions:

Let's forget it ever existed