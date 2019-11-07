KB is not the problem here - 8 reactions to Lebo Mathosa’s biopic
Social media went into chaos mode on Wednesday with the premiere of Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story, with many slamming the production.
The show, based on the life of the star, premiered on BET Africa and was immediately under the microscope from social media users.
The production had got tongues wagging when its creators announced last month that Lebo would be played by KB Motsilanyane and Bahumi Madisakwane. Bahumi would play the younger version of Lebo, while KB would play the star as an adult.
Fans were not impressed by the casting but that was the least of their problems when the show aired on Wednesday.
While some enjoyed the first episode of the series, many criticised it for poor execution and excluding Lebo's Boom Shaka days.
Here are just some of the reactions:
Let's forget it ever existed
#LeboMathosaBET "it's a brand new day the sun is shining bright" playing in my head. Trying to forget about last's episode. pic.twitter.com/t2Op8cW0dq— gladwin olebogeng (@olebogeng_91) November 7, 2019
Why KB?
For once I agree with the masses , this girl could have done great as Lebo , KB is too classy #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/GMGajgAKNy— Mpilo khodi (@CodsMpilo) November 7, 2019
Am I the only one who thinks Thandy Matlaila could have done a better job? #LeboMathosaBET 😕 pic.twitter.com/9P0fkD769e— Intombi kaBafo ❣💎 (@Cecilia_Mthwane) November 6, 2019
It's not KB's fault
I am not happy with the production #LeboMathosaBET have nothing against KB, she tried her best pic.twitter.com/UT50c9XfzE— Anele Booi🌈🇿🇦 (@anele_booi) November 7, 2019
KB is fine, the cast is also okay.... Problem is the story line, maybe its the producers mar gonale something maan se se sent sharp, gonale something ga se get! #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/Tt0vNWfbIo— ❤ Ree ❤ (@Rebah_Molefe) November 7, 2019
Where is Boom Shaka?
If they don't include these champs then I give up , this is how most of us got to know Lebo #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/PP6csNZiwQ— Mpilo khodi (@CodsMpilo) November 7, 2019
Am i the only one who is lost on #LeboMathosaBET , where are we starting the story from ?😟 pic.twitter.com/ryW1v2FA45— Pauline (@Miss_PauLee) November 7, 2019
Low budget? In 2019? Nah, fam
In 2019 south Africa is still giving us shows with low budget. I'm disappointed #LeboMathosaBET— Kgabo Shilabjwe (@kgabo_shilabjwe) November 7, 2019
Why not air it on Moja Love?
Why didn’t they air this thing on Moja love #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/UskCE6jEpC— Bad Influencer ® (@Landless_Native) November 7, 2019
Just trash
Can we please support local?
#LeboMathosaBET boloi ba masatafrika . Can’t you just support the local talent pic.twitter.com/KTTAUB2ICM— Lerato (@LoyalMotaung) November 7, 2019