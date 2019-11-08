Unathi Nkayi releases memoir on her birthday

What fans can't wait to read about in the book is how she fell in love, got married and, unfortunately, got divorced.

Unathi’s marriage to Bad Boy T was always a high-profile relationship, and their divorce has continued to make headlines, even in 2019.

Fanss might also get a clear picture about how the singer felt and what she through after leaving Metro FM.

She is one of many presenters to leave the radio station in the last few years, and fans will most definitely love to know exactly what went down during this "troubled time".

The book was co-authored by musician Kabomo. Weeks before the book dropped the singer was more excited than anybody else to share his part in bringing Unathi's riveting story to life.

"For the last couple of months, I’ve had the pleasure of co-authoring my friend Unathi’s memoir. It has been a beautiful ride. We are a few weeks away from it landing in your hands. I can’t wait for you to read it,” Kabomo said.