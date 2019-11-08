Unathi Nkayi releases memoir on her birthday
What's the best gift to give yourself on your birthday? A memoir, of course, and one person who did that was Idols SA judge and singer Unathi Nkayi.
Unathi's book, I Keep Learning, has been in the works for a young minute now, and it looks like fans don't need to wait any longer to read the Idols SA judge's life story which hit the shelves on Wednesday.
As she gets ready to share her story with the world, Unathi alluded that her life has been filled with a range of lessons, many of which were learned in the public eye.
My parents called and sang happy birthday to me first thing this morning. A beautiful duet they planned with harmonies and all😂 The conversation went south soon after my applause: Dad: my child tell your mom I’m a better singer Me: Hah Dad Mom: Baby we all know that nothing can surpass my sweet soprano Dad: Pick a side mntanam. Tell the truth like you do on Idols and break it to her kindly like you do with the kids Mom: Eshe Me: Allow me to plead the fifth Bazali on behalf of the treaty formed between the Nkayi’s and the Mjuleni’s, in respect of AmaThunzi namaNtande🙏🏾 Iss’ma birthday and I’m so grateful for this day and all that it means. Happy birthday to you too. I know I share a bday with so many of you. This image was taken by the phenomenal @nickboultonsa as one of the options for the cover of my memoir. Styled by the incomparable @pieter.serton Make up by the woman who knows my features BEST @swartlindsey and my hair by outstanding Punathi @_unathintakana
What fans can't wait to read about in the book is how she fell in love, got married and, unfortunately, got divorced.
Unathi’s marriage to Bad Boy T was always a high-profile relationship, and their divorce has continued to make headlines, even in 2019.
Fanss might also get a clear picture about how the singer felt and what she through after leaving Metro FM.
She is one of many presenters to leave the radio station in the last few years, and fans will most definitely love to know exactly what went down during this "troubled time".
The book was co-authored by musician Kabomo. Weeks before the book dropped the singer was more excited than anybody else to share his part in bringing Unathi's riveting story to life.
"For the last couple of months, I’ve had the pleasure of co-authoring my friend Unathi’s memoir. It has been a beautiful ride. We are a few weeks away from it landing in your hands. I can’t wait for you to read it,” Kabomo said.