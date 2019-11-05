Someone 'keyed' Unathi Nkayi's car and she's not having it

Media personality Unathi Nkayi is likely to have to fork out thousands to have the scratches on her car repaired. Someone allegedly damaged it on Monday morning while she was at the gym.

On Instagram on Monday, she shared a video of the damage, in which she can be heard saying that the person responsible needed to work on themselves instead of projecting hatred on to her.

“There is so much hate in the world. Instead of working on yourself, to make yourself happy, this is what you have to do to other kids. Why are you so mad though?” she asked.

Without revealing a name, Unathi said someone had admitted to causing the damage.

The video has been viewed more than 58,000 times and has garnered the attention of other celebrities, including Pearl Thusi and Luthando Shosha.

It's captioned, in part: “Hurt people, hurt people. How much hurt are you admitting to carrying when you key a person's car on a Monday morning. You clearly feel defeated by me and you don't have the courage to tell me.”