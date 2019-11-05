TshisaLIVE

Someone 'keyed' Unathi Nkayi's car and she's not having it

05 November 2019 - 10:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Unathi Nkayi says people need to work on themselves, after her car was 'keyed' on Monday.
Unathi Nkayi says people need to work on themselves, after her car was 'keyed' on Monday.
Image: Instagram/Unathi Msengana

Media personality Unathi Nkayi is likely to have to fork out thousands to have the scratches on her car repaired. Someone allegedly damaged it on Monday morning while she was at the gym.

On Instagram on Monday, she shared a video of the damage, in which she can be heard saying that the person responsible needed to work on themselves instead of projecting hatred on to her. 

“There is so much hate in the world. Instead of working on yourself, to make yourself happy, this is what you have to do to other kids. Why are you so mad though?” she asked.

Without revealing a name, Unathi said someone had admitted to causing the damage.

The video has been viewed more than 58,000 times and has garnered the attention of other celebrities, including Pearl Thusi and Luthando Shosha.

It's captioned, in part: “Hurt people, hurt people. How much hurt are you admitting to carrying when you key a person's car on a Monday morning. You clearly feel defeated by me and you don't have the courage to tell me.”

MORE

Sneziey’s Idols SA performance brings Unathi to tears

Sneziey got a standing ovation for her performance.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Unathi Nkayi touches fans' hearts on 'Behind the Story'

Ag, sies tog! Unathi has been going through the most, hey?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS| Serving sauce and love: celebs on holiday

Can you pack us in your bags next time, please.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'disgusting' Springboks tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. An artist offered me R100k to act like we’re dating, says Thuli Phongolo TshisaLIVE
  4. Robert Marawa on Xolani Gwala: 'I arrived at the hospital and I saw a person ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'She is a broken woman'- Sophie Ndaba spills the tea on her Lockdown role TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X