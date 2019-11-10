Bobby van Jaarsveld gets inspired by Faf and rocks his SA flag speedo

Afrikaans singer Bobby van Jaarsveld has joined the hype and has decided to proudly flaunt his assets in South African flag speedo.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk had the entire nation stannin after he met Prince Harry in his speedo after the rugby world cup last weekend.

Faf became a national treasure for the move and has men across Mzansi flocking to get themselves a pair of the funky speedo.

“Thanks for all the wardrobe tips and for inspiring the men out there to wear their flags.”