Cassper Nyovest shares some advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

If there is anyone who knows the difficulties of being an entrepreneur, it's Cassper Nyovest.

The rapper has advised aspiring entrepreneurs to be sure about what they want to do before journeying on the entrepreneurship route.

As he gets ready to Fill Up Royal Bafokeng, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker took to Twitter, saying all that glitters is not gold.

Cassper said aspiring entrepreneurs shouldn’t allow themselves to be fooled, as being an entrepreneur was not glamorous.

He added that not only do entrepreneurs lose themselves in the process, but they also fail a lot.

“Don’t let them fool you. Being an entrepreneur is not glamorous. You spend half of the time stressing and fighting. If you are not doing something you absolutely love, you will fail,” he said.