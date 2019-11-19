'Prayer works': Mzansi celebrates Anatii’s Soul Train win

SA muso Anatii is the toast of Mzansi and beyond after winning a prestigious Soul Train Award in America for his collab with Wizkid and Beyoncé.

The annual awards, which took place in Las Vegas on Sunday, honour the best in black music and entertainment.

The rapper bagged the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award alongside Bey for his contribution to the song, Brown Skin Girl, which featured on the star's latest album, Lion King: The Gift.

The song was also nominated in the Best Collaboration Performance category.

Anatii also composed the track, Mood 4 Eva, on the same album, which featured Jay-Z and Childish Gambino.