TshisaLIVE

'Prayer works': Mzansi celebrates Anatii’s Soul Train win

19 November 2019 - 07:23 By Kyle Zeeman
Anatii won a prestigious international award.
Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

SA muso Anatii is the toast of Mzansi and beyond after winning a prestigious Soul Train Award in America for his collab with Wizkid and Beyoncé.

The annual awards, which took place in Las Vegas on Sunday, honour the best in black music and entertainment.

The rapper bagged the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award alongside Bey for his contribution to the song, Brown Skin Girl, which featured on the star's latest album, Lion King: The Gift.

The song was also nominated in the Best Collaboration Performance category.

Anatii also composed the track, Mood 4 Eva, on the same album, which featured Jay-Z and Childish Gambino.

The star took to social media shortly after the win to thank his fans for their support and said prayers really work.

Anatii reflected on working with Beyoncé in a social media post earlier this year. He said there was an “incredible team” behind the song.

“The energy was pure! The cultural shift has begun!” he added.

Social media was filled with messages of congratulations for the star, including one from Sjava.

