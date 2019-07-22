'The power is in our hands,' roar SA celebs at Nigerian tweep
As Mzansi was celebrating the incredible contribution South Africans made to the original and 2019 remake of The Lion King, and the Beyoncé Knowles-curated album, The Gift, a tweep, seemingly from Nigeria, wanted to turn it into a competition.
The likes of AKA, Cassper Nyovest and influencer Karabo Mokgoko were not willing to let the disrespect slide and came for him and his country.
It all began when the album dropped on Friday and Africans across the globe were celebrating artists from their countries who contributed to the project. When Karabo congratulated Busiswa and Moonchild on their amazing turn on Beyoncé's song, My Power, a tweep, who goes by the name Tom Udeme @tomju!, tried to rain on her parade by saying Nigeria had more artists on the album.
Basically, he told SA to sit down...
Just 2? I've got Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Techno! 6 Nigerians on #LionKing2019 #gift Should I be proud to be a #Nigerian? Yessssss. https://t.co/k7SE2qjjwS— Tom Udeme (@tomju1) July 19, 2019
But Tom wasn't ready for the 411 that was laid on him from that moment on!
The poor tweep was told, "firstly, making this a competition is only going to embarrass you". They went on to show him why with the tweets below.
"Lol, you wanna make it a competition? We have John Kani on the cast, Lebo M producing the entire album and singing/composing, Anatii as a composer and lyricist, Busiswa and Moonchild on features. So for South Africans, it’s not just the features, it’s the entire LionKing project..."
Check out the rest of the tweets that served to teach him to never "diss" Mzansi.
Khaya Mthethwa as the choral music director, Lindiwe Mkhize, DJ Lag. The opening song being in a South African language. Should I continue?— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 19, 2019
That Brown Skin girl Joint is definitely gonna be Wizkid's second billboard charter. The Boy is gone gone!!! Love that song!!!! Anatii also wrote on it??? Shine boyz!!!! Thanx to ous Beyonce for putting our poeple on also!!!! #TheGiftAlbum— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 21, 2019