'The power is in our hands,' roar SA celebs at Nigerian tweep

As Mzansi was celebrating the incredible contribution South Africans made to the original and 2019 remake of The Lion King, and the Beyoncé Knowles-curated album, The Gift, a tweep, seemingly from Nigeria, wanted to turn it into a competition.

The likes of AKA, Cassper Nyovest and influencer Karabo Mokgoko were not willing to let the disrespect slide and came for him and his country.

It all began when the album dropped on Friday and Africans across the globe were celebrating artists from their countries who contributed to the project. When Karabo congratulated Busiswa and Moonchild on their amazing turn on Beyoncé's song, My Power, a tweep, who goes by the name Tom Udeme @tomju!, tried to rain on her parade by saying Nigeria had more artists on the album.

Basically, he told SA to sit down...