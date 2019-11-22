Itu Khune hits back at vulgar dig from tweep
Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs player Itumeleng Khune is constantly being dragged in the social media streets, but was left gatvol when one Twitter user suggested he should say goodbye to b**ches.
It all started when Itu posted a snap of himself waving into the distance with the caption: "Let’s say goodbye to the past and say hello to the future".
Let’s say good bye to the past and say hello to the future😊🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/9Cn23PETMS— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) November 21, 2019
One follower was just straight up disrespectful when he slid in and said Itu should say goodbye to "b**ches" because he would miss them.
Itu clapped back hard, telling the user that no one deserved to be called such rude names, and he should get some manners.
"No one deserves to be called that brother. Where are your manners ?"
Itu is in a good space at the moment after recently revealing he had paid lobola for his bae Sphelele Makhunga, and hinting at possibly being a dad soon.
A snap of him holding his bae's tummy had fans speculating that Sphelele is pregnant.
When one tweep congratulated the pair, Itu responded by saying: “Dankie The Ntingo, big step that I'm taking but I'm ready."
Dankie The Ntingo ,big step that I’m taking but I’m ready 😉🕺🏽🤜🏼🤛🏾— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) November 19, 2019