TshisaLIVE

Itu Khune hits back at vulgar dig from tweep

22 November 2019 - 10:46 By Kyle Zeeman
Itumeleng Khune was appalled by an insulting tweet.
Itumeleng Khune was appalled by an insulting tweet.
Image: Itumeleng Khune

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs player Itumeleng Khune is constantly being dragged in the social media streets, but was left gatvol when one Twitter user suggested he should say goodbye to b**ches.

It all started when Itu posted a snap of himself waving into the distance with the caption: "Let’s say goodbye to the past and say hello to the future".

One follower was just straight up disrespectful when he slid in and said Itu should say goodbye to "b**ches" because he would miss them.

Itu clapped back hard, telling the user that no one deserved to be called such rude names, and he should get some manners.

"No one deserves to be called that brother. Where are your manners ?"

Itu is in a good space at the moment after recently revealing  he had paid lobola for his bae Sphelele Makhunga, and hinting at possibly being a dad soon.

A snap of him holding his bae's tummy had fans speculating that Sphelele is pregnant.

When one tweep congratulated the pair, Itu responded by saying: “Dankie The Ntingo, big step that I'm taking but I'm ready."

Khune breaks his silence on pregnancy rumours: It's a big step, but I'm ready

Did Itu just confirm he's going to be pops?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Lobola and a Makoti! Itu Khune set to marry Sphelele

Social media is also convinced they are about to be parents
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Itu Khune gets dragged for snap with ‘younger girlfriend’

But the footballer made it clear that he only has one bae.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Burna Boy's SA shows cancelled amid outcry TshisaLIVE
  2. Sho Madjozi declined to perform at Burna Boy concert TshisaLIVE
  3. Khune breaks his silence on pregnancy rumours: It's a big step, but I'm ready TshisaLIVE
  4. Grab your dictionary! Wallet is back on 'Skeem Saam' and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans shade Cassper about Burna Boy, Trevor Noah Grammy typo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X