Itu Khune gets dragged for snap with ‘younger girlfriend’
But the footballer made it clear that he only has one bae
Twitter has once again dribbled Itumeleng Khune after a video of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper with a younger woman went viral on social media over the weekend.
In the video the woman can be seen looking into the camera and panning out to reveal Itu's face. The football jersey on the wall in the background makes it seem as if the video was shot at his house.
KHUNE is messing around with a 2000 kid 😳🙆🏾♀️😅 I give up pic.twitter.com/pAJI7cyZC8— Young CEO (@APEXworld_) October 11, 2019
The video is only two seconds long but that was about as long as it took for Tweeps to jump on their phones and drag the soccer player.
They claimed that sis was only 18 and that Itu was playing with fire.
Bare Khune is in the 18 area pic.twitter.com/zINCZT4fMM— Dick With No Complications (@zee_dlamz007) October 11, 2019
RT KeabetsweLekone: Khune needs to called to the principals office!🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/s9TwSvcRGr— yua (@yooamygirl) October 12, 2019
Next year Khune must be the main speaker at the 2nd Annual Mens Conference 😂 He must give us tips on how he gets these huns. pic.twitter.com/3dLg15tXAv— Lepara (@Ruff_Ghetto) October 11, 2019
Yes she's 18, and she's clearly with Khune of her own free will.— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) October 11, 2019
Funny how 'He's 60' never trends when these blessers are dating slay queens who are young enough to be their daughters. pic.twitter.com/PMiyw3GJpB
The video was shared by DJ Tira's son, Junior “Tank the Rockstar” Khathi, who is said to have dated the woman.
Malume Tira wasn't about to let the opportunity pass and in a video shared to social media sang Whitney Houston's Where Do Broken Hearts Go to his son.
Tira guys 😂😂😂 ! Khune and She’s 18 did Tank so wrong pic.twitter.com/w6iMh35ojY— Bobbie Neo Lehana (@Bobbie_Lehana) October 12, 2019
Khune has yet to respond to the Twitter storm but took to Twitter to shut down any suggestions that he was no longer with his bae.
He made it clear that there is only one “love of my life”.