Itu Khune gets dragged for snap with ‘younger girlfriend’

But the footballer made it clear that he only has one bae

14 October 2019 - 09:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Itu Khune's love life is once again in the headlines.
Image: Via Itu Khune's Instagram

Twitter has once again dribbled Itumeleng Khune after a video of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper with a younger woman went viral on social media over the weekend.

In the video the woman can be seen looking into the camera and panning out to reveal Itu's face. The football jersey on the wall in the background makes it seem as if the video was shot at his house.

The video is only two seconds long but that was about as long as it took for Tweeps to jump on their phones and drag the soccer player.

They claimed that sis was only 18 and that Itu was playing with fire.

The video was shared by DJ Tira's son, Junior “Tank the Rockstar” Khathi, who is said to have dated the woman.

Malume Tira wasn't about to let the opportunity pass and in a video shared to social media sang Whitney Houston's Where Do Broken Hearts Go to his son.

Khune has yet to respond to the Twitter storm but took to Twitter to shut down any suggestions that he was no longer with his bae.

He made it clear that there is only one “love of my life”.

