Qwabe twins bag record deal with DJ Tira

Just weeks after their controversial departure from Idols SA, twins Virginia and Viggy Qwabe have been signed to DJ Tira's record label.

This was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by Gallo Records publicist Kabelo Ntshole, who said the twins had been released from the record label.

“There was no remuneration that was paid (by them or Tira). It was a straight release. There was a discussion and they have moved over to Tira now.”

The twins had been working with Tira since they left Idols SA last month.

The Afrotainment boss took them to gigs and recorded songs with them.

The first of these, Hamba, will be released on Friday.

A teaser of it was recently shared online.