Lifestyle

Sneziey & Luyolo square off for Idols SA crown tonight

Viewers face tough choice between Sneziey and Luyolo

17 November 2019 - 00:05 By Kyle Zeeman

The show has been steeped in controversy, including a contestant walking off and allegations of bullying and tribalism, yet more than 3-million viewers are expected to vote for their favourite pop singer in tonight’s final of Idols SA.

After a gruelling few months, Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi and Luyolo Yiba will face off for a prize including R1m in cash and a record deal from Gallo...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bargain! Why pay R220 for a scarf when you can get the same one for R70? Lifestyle
  2. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | Three times Bonang sizzled on red carpet in the States The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Five simple tips to cook up an amazing bunny chow Food
  5. As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X