Sneziey & Luyolo square off for Idols SA crown tonight

The show has been steeped in controversy, including a contestant walking off and allegations of bullying and tribalism, yet more than 3-million viewers are expected to vote for their favourite pop singer in tonight’s final of Idols SA.



After a gruelling few months, Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi and Luyolo Yiba will face off for a prize including R1m in cash and a record deal from Gallo...