Sneziey & Luyolo square off for Idols SA crown tonight
Viewers face tough choice between Sneziey and Luyolo
17 November 2019 - 00:05
The show has been steeped in controversy, including a contestant walking off and allegations of bullying and tribalism, yet more than 3-million viewers are expected to vote for their favourite pop singer in tonight’s final of Idols SA.
After a gruelling few months, Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi and Luyolo Yiba will face off for a prize including R1m in cash and a record deal from Gallo...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.