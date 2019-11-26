'F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life': Sarah Langa claps back at Photoshop jab

Influencer and blogger Sarah Langa Mackay has again set the internet on fire with saucy snaps of her on vacay.

Sarah has been serving #summergoals with pictures from Zanzibar.

Not one to be shy away from flaunting her body, Sarah posted a picture of herself showing off her booty.

While some people praised Sarah, telling her how gorgeous she looked, one follower took a jab at her, saying her “Photoshop was on point”.

Another person who felt Sarah was selling dreams and “lying” about how she looked in her picture said: “Sarah uneshishwapha [you have a flat butt] in real life. Quit playing!”

Sarah clapped back, telling the hater she didn't know her personally and, therefore, didn't know what she was talking about: “F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life.”