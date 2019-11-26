'F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life': Sarah Langa claps back at Photoshop jab
Influencer and blogger Sarah Langa Mackay has again set the internet on fire with saucy snaps of her on vacay.
Sarah has been serving #summergoals with pictures from Zanzibar.
Not one to be shy away from flaunting her body, Sarah posted a picture of herself showing off her booty.
While some people praised Sarah, telling her how gorgeous she looked, one follower took a jab at her, saying her “Photoshop was on point”.
Another person who felt Sarah was selling dreams and “lying” about how she looked in her picture said: “Sarah uneshishwapha [you have a flat butt] in real life. Quit playing!”
Sarah clapped back, telling the hater she didn't know her personally and, therefore, didn't know what she was talking about: “F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life.”
This is not the first time Sarah has faced negativity. Earlier this month she was judged for saying Ayanda Thabethe was prettier than Beyoncé.
The fashionista made the comparison after Ayanda posted of snap of herself dressed as Queen Bey for Halloween.
While some feared Sarah was going to be dragged by American Twitter for her comments, others felt she was trying to set up Ayanda for a drag on social media.
She was not about to argue with her haters, saying she was “just appreciating one of our own”.
That is so true ❤️ thank you for that. Was just appreciating one of our own. But you’re right. 🥰 https://t.co/9dJbG4YXML— Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) November 1, 2019