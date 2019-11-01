TshisaLIVE

Sarah Langa: Ayanda Thabethe is prettier than Beyoncé

01 November 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sarah Langa has been dragged for her comments.
Image: Sarah Langa/ Instagram

Sarah Langa has again found herself on the Twitter trends list, after she said SA model Ayanda Thabethe is prettier than Beyoncé.

The fashionista made the comparison on Thursday, sparking a Twitter storm.

Some followers feared the worst when they saw it hit the trends list, worrying American Twitter would soon be after us.

Others said she was trying to set Ayanda up for a drag.

Sarah said she wasn't about to argue with her haters, saying she was “just appreciating one of our own”.

Meanwhile, the streets were still shooketh and soon memes were flooding TLs in reaction to the drama.

This is not the first time Sarah's so-called attempts to pay tribute to SA women have fallen flat.

She apologised to fans in September for a social media post which showed her shedding animated tears at reports of femicide in the country.

Sarah was dragged on social media for the video, in which she sported designer gear, while crying tears that had been edited in.  

The caption simply read: “Help #EnoughIsEnough”.

