Sarah Langa: Ayanda Thabethe is prettier than Beyoncé
Sarah Langa has again found herself on the Twitter trends list, after she said SA model Ayanda Thabethe is prettier than Beyoncé.
The fashionista made the comparison on Thursday, sparking a Twitter storm.
Ayanda Thabethe is actually prettier than Beyoncé— Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) October 31, 2019
Some followers feared the worst when they saw it hit the trends list, worrying American Twitter would soon be after us.
Others said she was trying to set Ayanda up for a drag.
Sarah said she wasn't about to argue with her haters, saying she was “just appreciating one of our own”.
That is so true ❤️ thank you for that. Was just appreciating one of our own. But you’re right. 🥰 https://t.co/9dJbG4YXML— Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) November 1, 2019
Meanwhile, the streets were still shooketh and soon memes were flooding TLs in reaction to the drama.
Ayanda Thabethe on the phone with Sarah Langa😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A9YCzdmhyg— Ghost 💀 (@GanaSiphelele) October 31, 2019
Ayanda Thabethe is pretty. Leave it there 😫 pic.twitter.com/GhyiLYIg9f— Am I Next? 🇿🇦💔 (@MisekaMimi) November 1, 2019
How does one tag American Twitter? pic.twitter.com/xgnWXVBTUZ— Marcia thejane (@tseepati) October 31, 2019
Is this your trick to get Ayanda dragged? pic.twitter.com/5aPIVMhPjP— Bonnie 👑 (@BonnieMthethwa) October 31, 2019
Lemme set a chairs for american twitter— IG: To_tha_Max7 🇿🇦 (@Teddy_Bankx) October 31, 2019
Cause this Ayanda x Beyonce comparison will go Sour. Even if sarah langa tries to pour sugar 😂 pic.twitter.com/yAwXnQ5PQP
What is it with women comparing other woman pic.twitter.com/VlgFPEA4IW— 🍃I N T R O V E R T🐾 (@smiley2051) October 31, 2019
This is not the first time Sarah's so-called attempts to pay tribute to SA women have fallen flat.
She apologised to fans in September for a social media post which showed her shedding animated tears at reports of femicide in the country.
Sarah was dragged on social media for the video, in which she sported designer gear, while crying tears that had been edited in.
The caption simply read: “Help #EnoughIsEnough”.