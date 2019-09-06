Sarah Langa apologises for 'glam tears' femicide post: I could have done it better
Sarah Langa has apologised to fans for a social media post, which showed her shedding animated tears at the reports of femicide in SA.
The fashionista was dragged on social media on Thursday for the video which sees her sporting designer gear while she cried tears that were edited in.
The caption simply read: "Help #EnoughIsEnough".
😭😭 why would Sarah do this pic.twitter.com/CMxQZL3e5L— congolese ting. (@kellysjellys) September 5, 2019
In response to the backlash, Sarah tweeted that she was trying to show that "if SA was a person it would be wearing Rich Mnisi and Thebe's LVMH victory while drenched in tears for all the pain that women have suffered at the hands of men."
She was also dragged for this explanation and later took to Instagram Live to apologise for her posts.
In the video Sarah said she had felt conflicted this week, mourning with the nation but wanting to celebrate SA designer Thebe Magugu winning one of the most wanted prizes in the global fashion industry, the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy's LVMH prize.
She said she felt like she needed to speak out but acknowledged that she may have got it all wrong.
"I was trying to display that confusion ... it was obviously displayed in a very very inappropriate manner and I do acknowledge that I could have done it better. I could have displayed my emotions and my feelings in a more responsible way."
She said that she had made a mistake and was sorry.
"The disadvantage is that you can't have everyone in your head, you can't have everyone know your intentions. You can't have everyone read your mind. Yeah I made that mistake. I am very sorry, guys. I just want to express my deepest deepest apologies".
But still the tweets and backlash kept rolling in.
Sarah Langa could've just posted her OOTD. But no, sis is all about CONTENT. Grieving in aesthetic pic.twitter.com/szFljliSxS— Enough is Enough (@LeboTholoana) September 5, 2019
Challenge accepted - Sarah Langa's tears pic.twitter.com/leiqI1WQ39— President of Unemployment (@Shunganass_12) September 5, 2019
No. It's just Sarah Langa crying https://t.co/rgkkaL1TGb— Khaya Sithole Stan Account (@NonCuratFlex) September 5, 2019
I Just think it’s hilarious that Sarah Langa thinks South Africa (as a person) would be wearing Rich Mnisi and luxury items😂👏🏾 Quite detached from reality💔 https://t.co/N1mzLDqOOb— Oksalayo (@anie_nxusa) September 5, 2019
Sarah Langa addressing GBV while maintaining drip 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1hCWJO26y1— Champagne Pipi (@Kokoleo_zn) September 5, 2019
Sarah Langa said, "Activism, but make it Vogue." pic.twitter.com/Hmuvy3pB9F— Smickey (@Smickey_Mouse) September 5, 2019
Sarah Langa really should’ve just left the whole thing. First the tears, now this live 😂 pic.twitter.com/nDwlXR9IYy— Andrea' (@Rayah_xo) September 5, 2019