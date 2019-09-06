Sarah Langa apologises for 'glam tears' femicide post: I could have done it better

In response to the backlash, Sarah tweeted that she was trying to show that "if SA was a person it would be wearing Rich Mnisi and Thebe's LVMH victory while drenched in tears for all the pain that women have suffered at the hands of men."

She was also dragged for this explanation and later took to Instagram Live to apologise for her posts.

In the video Sarah said she had felt conflicted this week, mourning with the nation but wanting to celebrate SA designer Thebe Magugu winning one of the most wanted prizes in the global fashion industry, the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy's LVMH prize.

She said she felt like she needed to speak out but acknowledged that she may have got it all wrong.

"I was trying to display that confusion ... it was obviously displayed in a very very inappropriate manner and I do acknowledge that I could have done it better. I could have displayed my emotions and my feelings in a more responsible way."

She said that she had made a mistake and was sorry.

"The disadvantage is that you can't have everyone in your head, you can't have everyone know your intentions. You can't have everyone read your mind. Yeah I made that mistake. I am very sorry, guys. I just want to express my deepest deepest apologies".