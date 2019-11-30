TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Thando Thabethe's home is to die for

"Spent my first night in my newly renovated sanctuary"

30 November 2019 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Thando Thabethe's house is mad goals.
Image: Thando Thabethe/ Instagram

Since renovating her new home, TV personality Thando Thabethe can't get over how gorgeous her home looks.

Thando shared snaps of a new home on social media and gave her followers a glimpse of her new humble abode. 

After making renovations to her crib, Thando needed to call a cleaning company to make sure everything looked all clean.

She took to social media to ask for referrals, that was the opportunity for her fans to see inside the house of their fav.

Even though it’s not much, but from the little that she shared, it is quite evident Thando’s house is beautiful.

She even shared snaps when she spent the night in her new home. Excited by the it all Thando wrote, "Spent my first night in my newly renovated sanctuary."

That's not only it, Thando also shared how her closet dreams have come true. 

