Shekhinah is SA’s most streamed female artist on Spotify for 2019

04 December 2019 - 11:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The musician tops Spotify's list of the most streamed local female artists in SA.
Image: Instagram/Shekhinah

As 2019 draws to an end, music streaming giant Spotify has unveiled SA's top-charting artists, albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts streamed on the platform, as well as international artists streamed the most in SA.

According to “Wrapped”, Shekhinah remained the most streamed local female artist in SA in 2019.

The Rose Gold hitmaker surpassed Lady Zamar, whose much anticipated second album Monarch followed in second place, with Afrikaans rock artist Karen Zoid claiming the third spot.

Amapiano's frontrunner Kabza De Small topped the list of the most streamed South African artists on Spotify in SA, followed closely by DJ Maphorisa, with rapper Nasty C third.

Black Coffee and David Guetta's Drive maintained its position as the most-streamed song. Fetch Your Life by Prince Kaybee and Msaki was the second most-streamed song in SA, with Dames by Biggy taking the third spot.

Prince Kaybee and Kabza Da Small also feature on the list of most-streamed SA albums in SA.

Prince Kaybee’s Re Mmino topped the list and Kabza Da Small and DJ Maphorisa’s Scorpion Kings took the second most-streamed album slot.

Khalid came in at the top spot for the most streamed artist in SA followed by Post Malone and Drake.

For the ladies, Billie Eilish took the top spot of the most streamed artist in SA, followed by Ariana Grande and Beyoncé in third. See full list here.

