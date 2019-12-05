TshisaLIVE

5 times gospel star and pastor Neyi Zimu brought us to tears with his performances

05 December 2019 - 10:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Singer and pastor Neyi Zimu died this week.
Image: Neyi Zimu's Facebook

Gospel fans across Mzansi are mourning the death of singer and pastor Neyi Zimu.

The star died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. He was being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, confirmed that he had  undergone chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides, a form of cancer, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

The 49-year-old singer captivated audiences with his hits, including Victorious, It Is Well, Jehova Retshepile Wena and uJesu Unamandla.

His sermons and songs often brought fans to tears.

Here are just five times he had followers feeling the spirit.

 

It Is well

Jehova Retshepile Wena

 uJesu Unamandla

Inkazimulo

Victorious

