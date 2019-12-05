Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died

According to the SABC, the musician died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng.

Neyi was admitted for treatment of a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, said the singer was undergoing chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides.

Since news of his hospitalisation broke, South Africans united in prayer for Neyi.

The star was set to perform in Polokwane recently, but was too ill to make it.