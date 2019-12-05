Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died
Just weeks after being admitted to hospital with skin cancer, gospel star and pastor Neyi Zimu has died.
The news was confirmed on Twitter by EFF leader Floyd Shivambu.
“Rest In Peace Pastor Neyi Zimu!” he tweeted.
Rest In Peace Pastor Neyi Zimu! pic.twitter.com/TS9q2UOvgm— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 5, 2019
According to the SABC, the musician died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng.
Neyi was admitted for treatment of a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.
In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, said the singer was undergoing chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides.
Since news of his hospitalisation broke, South Africans united in prayer for Neyi.
The star was set to perform in Polokwane recently, but was too ill to make it.
Neyi's death has shocked the country, with hundreds paying tribute to the star on social media.
😢💔💔💔 nothing would have prepared me for that call... #RIPNeyiZimu You represented the kingdom so well. Thank you for the contribution you have made and how you have touched our lives. Forever loved and your ministry will live on.— Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) December 5, 2019
My heart is in pain, waking up to the saddest news😭Your music knew how to heal souls. Thank you for the wonderful music you’ve shared. Rest In Peace 💔🙏😭 #RIPNeyiZimu— °◦♡sawdY K!°◦♡ (@sawdy_k) December 5, 2019
Where does one start?!! Pastor Neyi Zimu you have left us broken hearted and shattered! Thank you for your powerful ministry, for loving God, his people and giving it your all! Rest, Man Of God, Rest! Jehova Retshepile Wena! #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/4vRpmfw6Qh— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) December 5, 2019
Jehovah retshepile wena. No matter what the circumstance might be, even we are shattered💔 we will continue to trust you and not question anything. Re utlwile botlhoko 😭😭💔 re tla #DumelaFela 🙏🏾. #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/J1x5u1Vq5A— Irvin Pooe🌈 (@Irvinpooe) December 5, 2019
#RIPNeyizimu 💔 I never really get sad when a celebrity dies but your death really touched me Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/Yd0RWMDUMO— Kgaugelo 💙 (@kgaugelo_Bosega) December 5, 2019