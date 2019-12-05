TshisaLIVE

Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died

05 December 2019 - 08:45 By Kyle Zeeman
The star was admitted to hospital recently with skin cancer.
The star was admitted to hospital recently with skin cancer.
Image: Metro FM

Just weeks after being admitted to hospital with skin cancer, gospel star and pastor Neyi Zimu has died.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by EFF leader Floyd Shivambu.

“Rest In Peace Pastor Neyi Zimu!” he tweeted.

According to the SABC, the musician died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng.

Neyi was admitted for treatment of a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, said the singer was undergoing chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides.

Since news of his hospitalisation broke, South Africans united in prayer for Neyi.

The star was set to perform in Polokwane recently, but was too ill to make it. 

Neyi's death has shocked the country, with hundreds paying tribute to the star on social media. 

MORE

Julius Malema asks Mzansi to pray for sick gospel star Neyi Zimu

Julius Malema has asked South Africans to pray for sick gospel musician and pastor Neyi Zimu
News
2 weeks ago

Dr Tumi concert sets the bar high for gospel artists

All roads led to The Ticketpro Dome on Sunday afternoon for gospel artist Dr Tumi's sold out concert. And the production, stage and vocals did not ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Inside Sfiso Ncwane’s memorial: A day filled with touching tributes

The gospel fraternity in its large numbers and gospel music lovers gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto to bid farewell to Sfiso Ncwane on ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail' TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop' TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA tattoo has the internet in tears: Here are five reactions, including AKA’s TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee divorce: 'I’ve had to explain the unexplainable to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Wendy Parker to Bernard on his graduation: We are so proud TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X