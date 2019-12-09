LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi's first message to SA as Miss Universe
Newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has dedicated her win to the people of Mzansi.
Zozibini beat 90 women to clinch the title during the early hours of Monday morning. The glitzy awards ceremony, which took place in Atlanta, Georgia, was hosted by US TV personality Steve Harvey.
In a voice note to the media, Zozibini said she was ecstatic and grateful for the support from everyone in SA.
“Ah, I'm so ecstatic. I think everyone is still waking up by the way. They are going to wake up to a storm of news. I don't think I have ever had as much support as I did coming into the Miss South Africa crown and so I think this will be something extra and very special for everyone back at home.”
LISTEN | Zozibini's message to SA after being crown Miss Universe
Zozibini added that she loved everyone who supported her and promised a wonderful journey ahead.
“So I want to tell them that I love them so much and thank [them] for all the support that they have shown me for the past four months. And we're here to do this for another 12 more months, and it's going to be absolutely amazing.”
Asked by Harvey what young girls needed to be taught, Zozibini said: “I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership.
“It's something that has been lacking in young girls for a very long time, not because we don't want to [take leadership], but because of how society has labelled women to be.”