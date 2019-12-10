WATCH | Cardi B jams to Davido's hit track during trip to Africa

The spirit of Africa has gripped American rapper Cardi B who danced to the remix of one of Davido’s hit tracks, which she's featured in, as she made her way to the continent in her private jet.

The award-winning rapper got fans super excited after she released a teaser video to her remix of Davido’s banger single, Fall.

Cardi shared a video on Instagram of her dancing and rapping to her verse of the unreleased song. She shared it ahead of her performance in two separate concerts in Nigeria and Ghana this past weekend.

“1.03am drop my KK in NY on my way to Afrriiiiicaaaaaaaaaa baybeeeee!” she wrote on her post.