Boity is getting her own reality show and we have all the tea

It looks like there's nothing Boity Thulo can't do. From being a TV and radio presenter-turned rapper, now she's about to become a reality TV star.

Boity confirmed that a new reality show is in the works during an interview on Metro FM's breakfast show on Thursday.

Her new show, called Boity: Own Your Throne will premiere on BET Africa on February 5 next year.

Boity said it won't be scripted and will feature people who have always been a part of her life.

“In terms of what to expect, it'll be with people they know. You'll see more interactions with my mom. You'll see how I tackle the world of music. It'll be my daily, everyday life which is actually on the go and always busy and filled with so much.”

The Bakae hitmaker added that people should expect to see her in a way they have never seen before. “I am grateful to give my fans a platform where they can indulge a little bit more, because people were saying that they haven't seen me on TV for so long. I think that maybe, it's time.”

According to Sowetan, Boity's cast members will be her mother Modiehi Thulo and BFF Bob Sithole, popularly known as Bobby Blanco.

“I've always been afraid of letting people that much more into my life. But I felt like it was now OK to give people a glimpse of my private life. It was just fair for me to give them a piece of what this life really is. It's not always glitz and glamour.”

Fans will no doubt be excited to see the behind-the-scenes on Boity's music career, after she recently became the first SA female rapper to go platinum.

She told TshisaLIVE last month that she had no idea her rap career would be so successful, so quickly.

“There wasn't a specific moment when I told myself I wanted to rap. I think it was when Nasty C called me and said, 'I think there's something there', and I think there was a little shift that said, 'maybe, actually'.

“It might have been when I was playing around an idea and then I was like; 'nah'. And then the moment I felt my soul gravitate towards it and I was like, 'can I, should I ... maybe?' Yeah, from then on I was like, 'let's see'.”