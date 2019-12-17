SNAPS | Mi Casa's Dr Duda ties the knot

While many of us were lazing around the pool or watching TV, there were huge celebrations at the weekend — Dr Duda and Karabo Maroga tied the knot.

The Mi Casa muso married publicist Karabo in two ceremonies, a white wedding in Jane Furse in Limpopo on Saturday and another in Tweefontein, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Duda is fiercely private about his personal life, but shared snaps of the couple's big day on Instagram Live. Several other pictures and videos of the ceremonies were shared by the couple's friends and family.

Duda's bandmate J'Something was part of the festivities and took to Instagram to say: “Congratulations my brother Dr Duda on your wedding! I am super proud of you and honoured to have been a part of yours and Karabo's special day! May your bond grow from strength to strength.

“It’s been really special being your friend for nearly 10 years. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the Mphalhaza family!” he wrote.