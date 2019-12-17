TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Mi Casa's Dr Duda ties the knot

17 December 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Dr Duda and his missus had a traditional and white wedding at the weekend.
Dr Duda and his missus had a traditional and white wedding at the weekend.
Image: J'Something's Instagram

While many of us were lazing around the pool or watching TV, there were huge celebrations at the weekend — Dr Duda and Karabo Maroga tied the knot.

The Mi Casa muso married publicist Karabo in two ceremonies, a white wedding in Jane Furse in Limpopo on Saturday and another in Tweefontein, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Duda is fiercely private about his personal life, but shared snaps of the couple's big day on Instagram Live. Several other pictures and videos of the ceremonies were shared by the couple's friends and family.

Duda's bandmate J'Something was part of the festivities and took to Instagram to say: “Congratulations my brother Dr Duda on your wedding! I am super proud of you and honoured to have been a part of yours and Karabo's special day! May your bond grow from strength to strength.

“It’s been really special being your friend for nearly 10 years. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the Mphalhaza family!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A beautiful couple 🥰😍 #loveliveshere akere

A post shared by Ponatshego Makhuza (@ponatshegomakhuza) on

MORE

WATCH: Mo-T admits to 'setting' J Something up with Coco

Mi Casa has had some fun experiences together.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Dr Duda shared his gig money three ways before Mi Casa got 'big'

Mi Casa bandmates J'Something and Mo-T have given props to Dr Duda, who they revealed shared money from his own gigs when they began. Speaking to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

J'Something shuts his Pretoria restaurant, promises bigger things

'The time has come for us to expand this experience and to give another big city the opportunity to share their talents and share in a home with me'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Connie Ferguson's TikTok dance moves are on steroids TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang questioned Sho Madjozi’s rap credentials and sis came with slips TshisaLIVE
  3. Amapiano is a lifestyle! Here are five of your faves jamming to the tunes TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi's predictions that Zozibini would win Miss Universe were spot on TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Paxton goes gold TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X