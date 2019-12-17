TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘It scares me’- Kelly K could be ready to leave 'secular music' behind

Sis has finally decided to do a gospel album

17 December 2019 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Kelly Khumalo is considering putting together a gospel album.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Kelly Khumalo is going full steam ahead with her gospel career, and has hinted at possibly sacrificing “secular music” to release a gospel album.

The star made the announcement in a Instagram video on Thursday evening after a performance at the launch of DStv's new channel, Trace Gospel.

Kelly, who has lit up Mzansi with her gospel single Jehova, said the launch had left her with a feeling she couldn't suppress.

“Something changed in me. My whole life, I have been trying to figure out who am I and what I am meant to do. I was convinced that doing secular music was exactly what I was meant to do, but after tonight I feel different.”

An emotional Kelly said she didn't really think about doing a gospel album until this week.

She admitted the thought of leaving everything behind was scary.

“The thought of it scares me. It scares me so much because, for me, I love God, I respect God, and I think the biggest fear comes from whether I am making the right decision.”

She said it was not as easy as her having the ability to sing, but whether the timing was right and she is capable enough.

“What scares me is that I am leaving me behind. It is surrendering to the power that is God. This is one thing that I cannot be in charge of. It requires me to surrender and that scares me.”

