SNAPS | Black Coffee apologises to fans after weather wreaks havoc at Music is King

In a statement, Black Coffee apologised for the delays. He said a health and safety officer had ordered an evacuation of the venue because of strong winds, just hours before the show was set to start.

“We were reading gusts of wind at over 70km per hour. This initiated the evacuation of all staff, which resulted in the delay of show readiness. As certain structures had moved and lifted, resulting in the integrity of the structures being compromised, we had to, by law, recertify all structures. Unfortunately, the structural engineer was busy and could only come and do sign-off after 4pm.

“The winds reached highs of over 70km per hour, this resulted in anything not tied down becoming a projectile and possibly causing serious injuries. After the winds had subsided it took a while to replace all the furniture. Stages and the dressing around the stages that protected the technical equipment was ripped off trusses and needed to be reinforced. We could not let the riggers up the trusses until the winds had subsided. It was with the consideration of all the patrons and staff safety that we had no choice but to delay the opening of the event yesterday,” a portion of the officer's report read.