Kelly K wages war against ongoing accusations in Senzo Meyiwa case

It's been a rollercoaster year for singer Kelly Khumalo, who has been on the receiving end of cyberbullying and ongoing accusations over the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa.

Senzo was gunned down on October 26, 2014 at Kelly's mom's house in Vosloorus during an alleged botched robbery.

To date, no one has been arrested for the killing and public pressure for justice to be served continues to mount.

Kelly and her sister, Zandi who were in the house with several others at the time of the incident continue to receive major backlash amidst calls from fans for culprits to be brought to book.

In March, the singer walked off stage during a performance at an EFF Rally in Durban after thousands of fans started chanting "Senzo," while some held up banners.