Kelly K wages war against ongoing accusations in Senzo Meyiwa case
It's been a rollercoaster year for singer Kelly Khumalo, who has been on the receiving end of cyberbullying and ongoing accusations over the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa.
Senzo was gunned down on October 26, 2014 at Kelly's mom's house in Vosloorus during an alleged botched robbery.
To date, no one has been arrested for the killing and public pressure for justice to be served continues to mount.
Kelly and her sister, Zandi who were in the house with several others at the time of the incident continue to receive major backlash amidst calls from fans for culprits to be brought to book.
In March, the singer walked off stage during a performance at an EFF Rally in Durban after thousands of fans started chanting "Senzo," while some held up banners.
Kelly once again became the talk of the town in June after media reports emerged, claiming that imminent" arrests were on the cards for four celebs.
The singer issued a stinging statement, making it clear that she would not let people "abuse" her.
"I'm not going to sit back and let you abuse and accuse me of something I have nothing to do with. I have co-operated with the law, gave all the necessary information. If there's one thing I will never do is take the fall for something I know nothing about. I will fight till my last breath because that's who I am," Kelly said.
Just last month during an interview on Real Goboza, Kelly said being called a "killer" was the most hurtful thing.
“I think that hurts, because I'm not a killer. I may be a hell lot of things, but I am not a killer.”
Later in the month, Kelly said she was tired of defending herself because the court of public opinion she had already made a ruling against her.
“I have spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa issue so many times, but people have decided they want me guilty. They have decided, so why defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe," she said on eNCA.