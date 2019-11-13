Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa: People have decided they want me guilty

Kelly Khumalo has hit back at ongoing accusations that she's responsible for the death of Senzo Meyiwa, claiming people have already decided she is guilty.

Senzo was shot dead in an alleged botched robbery at Kelly's mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014. The killer is yet to be arrested.

Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday, Kelly said the court of public opinion had already made its ruling against her.

“I have spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa issue so many times, but people have decided they want me guilty. They have decided, so why defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe.”

Kelly said she and God knew the truth, and she would not be shaken by the opinions of others.

She also slammed any suggestions that she was hiding information from the police and was protecting Senzo's killer.

“One thing I will never do is protect someone who killed my daughter's father. At what expense?” she asked.

In an interview on SABC1's Real Goboza last weekend, Kelly said it hurt to be labelled a killer.

“I think that hurts because I'm not a killer. I may be a hell lot of things, but I am not a killer.”

Senzo's death has come under the microscope again after AfriForum last week announced it would launch an investigation into the murder.

A Sunday Independent report over the weekend claimed police covered up the murder and that the lead investigator, Colonel Bongani Gininda, had withheld crucial evidence.

The claims were denied by police.

Meanwhile, social media was filled with reaction to Kelly's comments, and soon her name topped the Twitter trends list as people weighed in.