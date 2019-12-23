Zaza Mokhethi on fake pastors & empowering local countries she visits

Gospel star Zaza Mokhethi is not here for pastors who pretend to represent God but hurt their congregation, and she plans to speak up.

The star told TshisaLIVE that gospel music has the power to heal but far too many were using religion to exploit people, which needed to stop.

“Churches are using God's name but are doing their own thing, so that people can be comfortable. Underneath they are doing the wrong thing and we need to stop that. At some point it will catch up with them.”

The star has been spreading her message across the continent and said that wherever she goes she loves to empower local artists.

“I don't travel with my band. I hire musicians when I arrive in a country and work with them. If I go to Tanzania, I will get a band there and we will rehearse over video. I send my songs and they rehearse, when I get there we will rehearse with them again. It is just a way of empowering them.”

Zaza said her music had brought people of different places and language together.

“I remember my first show in England, I prepared my songs in English. I was surprised that they had heard my music. I learnt from that experience that music is universal, that gospel music connects people.”