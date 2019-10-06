Lifestyle

Rebecca Malope won't be dropping the mic afterall

06 October 2019 - 00:03 By MASEGO SEEMELA

It looks like the queen of South African gospel music, Rebecca Malope, won't be dropping the mic after all.

Malope, 51, announced her planned retirement in August at a media conference in Durban, saying she did not want to "die on stage like Miriam Makeba"...

