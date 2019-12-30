'Brooke Logan' on her father’s cancer battle & social anxiety

After losing her father at a young age, The Bold and The Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang is determined to give back and help those diagnosed with the disease.

Katherine is best known for her iconic role as Brooke Logan on the hit US soapie.

The star got candid with TshisaLIVE recently and revealed her pain at losing her father while still a young girl and how it inspired her to give back.

“I think it is important to give back. I believe that everyone should give back in some way. My father passed away from cancer when I was a little girl and I always wanted to align myself with cancer charity,” she said.

She now helps with support for several cancer projects and organisations.

She also is part of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation that helps with humanitarian issues including relief efforts in areas devastated by earthquakes and natural disaster.

Earlier this year she joined the Australian version of the hit reality show I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! where she competed for the chance to win $100,000 (R1.4-million) for a charity of her choice. Her charity was Breakaway from Cancer.

While Katherine enjoyed the experience, she admitted that she had a bit of social anxiety.

“It was an interesting adventure. It was quite frightening at first. I didn't care so much that we were being dropped in a jungle. I was more frightened by the thought of being surrounded by 12 strangers who I had to talk to all the time.

“I like my privacy. I like to be alone. I like my peace and quiet but with 12 strangers around you all the time, you don't really get that. There is nothing to really do around camp so you have to talk to people. I met incredible people but it was difficult.”