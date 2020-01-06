Celebs pay tribute to Richard Maponya
Some of SA's biggest celebs have joined the nation in mourning the death of entrepreneur and property developer Ntate Richard Maponya.
Ntate Richard died in the early hours of Monday morning at age 99 after a short illness, his family confirmed in a statement.
Taken by the sad news of the entrepreneur giant's death, Mzansi's famous faces took to social media to pay their last respects.
As an aspiring entrepreneur himself, Cassper shared how he was touched and influenced by Ntate Richard even though he had never met him in person.
“Pioneer, legend, phenomenon and black excellence. Thank you for leading and inspiring. Never met you but I was touched and influenced. A great life lived. Robala ka kgotso. #RIPRichardMaponya.”
The man behind many business ventures, DJ Sbu thanked Ntate Richard for being an inspiration to many and said his death is a loss for the country.
“Shocking news to wake up to. What a big loss. Rest in peace Dr Richard Maponya. Thank you for the inspiration. Condolences to the friends, colleagues and family.”
Radio broadcaster Mo Flava shared how honoured he was to have met the business mogul, and said he was saddened by his passing.
“Saddened by the passing of Ntate Richard Maponya. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind. Honored to have met him.”
Arthur Mafokate described Ntate Richard as a legend and was heartbroken by the news.
Global business speaker and serial entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo paid his last respects to Ntate Richard for his business acumen and for writing his own rule book even when the odds were against him.
“It’s the end of an era. Very reminiscent of the day we lost Bab’ Max Maisela. These were the true and original doyens. They wrote their own rule book because they were not allowed to be on the sports field. Lala kahle Ndlovu.”
