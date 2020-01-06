Celebs pay tribute to Richard Maponya

Some of SA's biggest celebs have joined the nation in mourning the death of entrepreneur and property developer Ntate Richard Maponya.

Ntate Richard died in the early hours of Monday morning at age 99 after a short illness, his family confirmed in a statement.

Taken by the sad news of the entrepreneur giant's death, Mzansi's famous faces took to social media to pay their last respects.

As an aspiring entrepreneur himself, Cassper shared how he was touched and influenced by Ntate Richard even though he had never met him in person.

“Pioneer, legend, phenomenon and black excellence. Thank you for leading and inspiring. Never met you but I was touched and influenced. A great life lived. Robala ka kgotso. #RIPRichardMaponya.”